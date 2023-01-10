Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 73.80% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 73.80% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.491.87-36.73-8.560.17-0.170.12-0.232.42-0.23

