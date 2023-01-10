JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UCO Bank drops over 9% in five days
Business Standard

Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 73.80% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 73.80% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.491.87 -74 OPM %-36.73-8.56 -PBDT0.17-0.17 LP PBT0.12-0.23 LP NP2.42-0.23 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU