Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 48.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 68.50 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions declined 48.50% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 68.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.50114.378.557.173.185.421.583.601.372.66

