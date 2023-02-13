Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 48.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 68.50 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions declined 48.50% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 68.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.50114.37 -40 OPM %8.557.17 -PBDT3.185.42 -41 PBT1.583.60 -56 NP1.372.66 -48
