Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 36.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 36.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.6229.974.625.571.071.550.951.430.661.04

