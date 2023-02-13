Asian Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 36.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.18% to Rs 26.62 croreNet profit of Asian Fertilizers declined 36.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.18% to Rs 26.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.6229.97 -11 OPM %4.625.57 -PBDT1.071.55 -31 PBT0.951.43 -34 NP0.661.04 -37
