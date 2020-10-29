Aarti Drugs snaps 6-day losing streak

Aarti Drugs rose 3.33% to Rs 663.50, on bargain hunting after a recent slump.

Shares of Aarti Drugs skid 17.46% in the past six trading sessions to settle at Rs 642.10 yesterday, 28 October 2020, from its close of Rs 778 on Tuesday, 20 October 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit spurted 133% to Rs 75.27 crore on 21.1% increase in net sales to Rs 578.11 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Aarti Drugs is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a strong presence in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory therapeutic groups.

