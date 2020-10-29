Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 338.43 points or 2.34% at 14106.04 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 5.45%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.66%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.42%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.07%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.5%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.42%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.05%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.82%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.3%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.88%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205.74 or 0.52% at 39716.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.7 points or 0.85% at 11629.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.53 points or 0.75% at 14863.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.52 points or 0.51% at 4964.47.

On BSE,818 shares were trading in green, 1619 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

