Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 815.65, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 807.29% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% slide in NIFTY and a 10.57% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 815.65, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 11696.15. The Sensex is at 39830.06, down 0.23%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 10.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14688.35, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

