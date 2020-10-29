Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 130.73 points or 1.61% at 8006.65 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.91%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.85%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.23%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.94%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.6%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.51%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.22%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.16%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.68%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205.74 or 0.52% at 39716.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.7 points or 0.85% at 11629.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.53 points or 0.75% at 14863.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.52 points or 0.51% at 4964.47.

On BSE,818 shares were trading in green, 1619 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

