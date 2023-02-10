Aarti Surfactants spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 performance

Aarti Surfactants surged 11.39% to Rs 577.15 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3.98 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in Q3 FY22.

Net sales declined 1.2% to Rs 133.55 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 135.15 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expense declined 3.62% to Rs 128.15 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 132.97 crore in Q3 FY22. Cost of raw material stood at Rs 86.59 (down 8% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 4.08 crore (down 6.4% YoY).

Interest cost jumped 35.9% YoY to Rs 4.16 crore during the quarter.

Aarti Surfactants is engaged in product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)