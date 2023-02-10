JUST IN
LIC gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 8,334 cr
Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 183.95 points or 0.54% at 34484.62 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.76%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.39%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.93%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.45%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.77%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.64%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.55%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.38%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.14%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 0.88%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.84%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 245.49 or 0.4% at 60560.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.75 points or 0.46% at 17811.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 52.06 points or 0.19% at 28179.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.26 points or 0.19% at 8888.35.

On BSE,1500 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 10:00 IST

