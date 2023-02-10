Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 35.98 points or 0.51% at 7087.22 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, WPIL Ltd (up 20%), Pennar Industries Ltd (up 7.14%),H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 6.94%),Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (up 5.68%),Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 5.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.81%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.76%), MTAR Technologies Ltd (up 3.74%), G R Infraprojects Ltd (up 3.45%), and SEPC Ltd (up 3.43%).

On the other hand, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (down 3.63%), Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 3.04%), and Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (down 2.21%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 245.49 or 0.4% at 60560.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.75 points or 0.46% at 17811.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 52.06 points or 0.19% at 28179.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.26 points or 0.19% at 8888.35.

On BSE,1500 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)