JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.69% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of Abans Finance Pvt declined 53.13% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.69% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.629.03 -27 OPM %67.3780.84 -PBDT3.457.12 -52 PBT3.367.03 -52 NP2.405.12 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU