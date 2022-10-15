Abans Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.69% to Rs 6.62 croreNet profit of Abans Finance Pvt declined 53.13% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.69% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.629.03 -27 OPM %67.3780.84 -PBDT3.457.12 -52 PBT3.367.03 -52 NP2.405.12 -53
