Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1842.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power and its subsidiaries receive orders worth Rs 1842 cr
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.25 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces Ltd's BSE SME IPO opens on June 6, 2022
Indiabulls' Mehul Johnson Ventures into Hospitality Business
Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 15.40 croreNet profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 1842.86% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.4013.58 13 OPM %15.062.36 -PBDT3.190.41 678 PBT3.090.31 897 NP2.720.14 1843
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU