Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 845.27 croreNet Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 59.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 845.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 842.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales845.27842.69 0 OPM %6.1715.87 -PBDT-42.4318.81 PL PBT-67.39-8.82 -664 NP-59.05-12.02 -391
