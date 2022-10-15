Madura Micro Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.76% to Rs 145.89 croreNet profit of Madura Micro Finance reported to Rs 20.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.76% to Rs 145.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales145.89107.46 36 OPM %56.9826.21 -PBDT27.35-17.74 LP PBT26.55-19.10 LP NP20.50-13.88 LP
