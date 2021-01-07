ABB India launches new range of circuit breakers for electrical retail market

-
ABB India has launched Formula DIN-Rail, a complete range of Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs) and Isolators for the electrical retail market which is estimated to be worth 250 million USD in India.
The ABB Formula DIN-Rail portfolio with its contemporary design, provides optimum protection to electrical circuits from possible damages caused by overload, short circuits, and earth leakages in buildings. The MCBs are available with a seven year warranty, which is a first in the Indian electrical market.
This range meets international standards and is manufactured in ABB's Smart Buildings factory located in Bengaluru, with a production capacity of 12 million pole of MCBs per year.
The entire range of MCBs, RCCBs and Isolators are available through the ABB Electrification business retail network across India as well as on ABB eMart, the company's online marketplace. The portfolio comes with a lowest watt loss and space for better air circulation, as well as clear ON/OFF indications printed on all the products for ease of use.
The ABB Formula DIN-Rail portfolio is a sophisticated piece of engineering that also enables a fit with different pole configurations, includes B/C tripping characteristics (MCBs), various leakage sensitivity (RCCBs) and Isolation (Isolators) up to 63 A for residential and similar applications.
