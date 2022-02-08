ABB India launches new series of smart monitoring solutions

ABB India has launched a new series of electrical measuring and power monitoring meters for the digital panel meter market which is growing at a CAGR of 6% for the period between 2017 to 2023 globally. With this introduction, ABB India offers a comprehensive portfolio in addition to the existing range of single, multifunction meters and network analysers, catering to the Panel Meter market across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, infrastructure, and F&B to name a few.

These smart solutions in metering and energy monitoring enables users to make better choices to monitor their power consumption.

The meters guarantee basic to complete power quality analysis and accurately monitor the energy assets for residential, industrial, and commercial building segments. The newly introduced M1M11, M1M DS, M1M 20B and M1M 30B cover the main submetering easily and cost-effectively by powering quality monitoring requirements inside power factor correction boards, motor control centres or sub-distribution switchboards of commercial and industrial buildings.

