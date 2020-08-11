ABB India launches online marketplace portal eMart

ABB India announced the launch of eMart, an online marketplace portal, which will offer more than 6,000 products from its Electrification Business for home and industrial buyers.

This unique B2B & B2C platform will be the first of its kind in the industry, owing to its dynamic, price transparent model. It aims to provide an equally fair and favorable experience to both ABB distributors and customers, further boosting the agenda of the country's Digital India program.

ABB eMart also provides a dynamic model to empower partners to set their own competitive pricing for the products they sell on the platform, while simultaneously providing customers with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs.

Customers will be able to access technical specifications as well as interactive product images for each item at their fingertips.

They can select their best-suited option by referring to the product and seller reviews on the portal. ABB has partnered with authorized distributors with a digital presence from across the country, and is enabling them to expand their reach by offering products and solutions on eMart for home as well as industrial customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)