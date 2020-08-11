LTIDPL IndInfravit Trust announces change in CFO

With effect from 25 October 2020

LTIDPL IndvIT Services (the Investment Manager to the IndInfravit Trust) announced the resignation of Mathew George as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company pursuant to which the Board of LTIDPL IndvIT Services at its meeting held on 10 August 2020 has appointed Gaurav Khanna as the CFO of the Company w.e.f. 25 October 2020 in his place.

