N. Sivaraman takes charge as ICRA MD and Group CEO

ICRA announced that N.
Sivaraman (DIN: 00001747) joined as Managing Director & Group CEO, on 10 August 2020. Following this, Vipul Agarwal, the Interim Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO) of the Company has returned to his previous position of Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO), effective 11 August 2020.
