Cera Sanitaryware receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Cera Sanitaryware announced that CRISIL has reviewed the credit ratings for bank facilities and commercial paper as below -

Total bank facilities rated Rs 67 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable (Assigned) Short term rating- CRISIL A1+ (Assigned)

Commercial paper programme (Rs 30 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

