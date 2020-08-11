Cera Sanitaryware receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
Cera Sanitaryware announced that CRISIL has reviewed the credit ratings for bank facilities and commercial paper as below -
Total bank facilities rated Rs 67 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable (Assigned) Short term rating- CRISIL A1+ (Assigned)
Commercial paper programme (Rs 30 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)
