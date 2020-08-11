JUST IN
Cera Sanitaryware receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

Cera Sanitaryware announced that CRISIL has reviewed the credit ratings for bank facilities and commercial paper as below -

Total bank facilities rated Rs 67 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA-/Stable (Assigned) Short term rating- CRISIL A1+ (Assigned)

Commercial paper programme (Rs 30 crore) - CARE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 09:22 IST

