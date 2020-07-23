ABB to provide critical automation and safety system for Deccan Fine Chemical's facility in Tuni, AP

ABB will deliver the largest automation projects in the Indian agro-chemical industry for Deccan Fine Chemicals, a leading chemical manufacturer in India. This mission critical automation and safety system controls over 100 reactors at the largest multi-product plant, at their SEZ facility in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh. Deccan Fine Chemicals currently has three manufacturing sites, each consisting of highly automated production plants, labs, warehousing facilities and advanced effluent treatment facilities.

ABB's offered solution is designed for both high availability and high fault tolerance by positioning the primary and back-up critical controllers and servers at two separate locations.

This unique design allows the system to flawlessly operate in case of immediately irreparable failure at any one geographical location. The Powerful AC800M controllers installed by ABB are capable of higher I/O handling capacity, which enables the plant to deliver a lower carbon footprint, use lesser hardware, and yet ensure higher reliability throughout the manufacturing process. As part of the largest automation and safety installation for a chemical company, ABB platform is controlling and monitoring more than 50,000 components connected to the ABB Ability 800xA distributed control system (DCS).

The solution also offers ABB Ability 800xA mobility solution, which empowers the operators to monitor and operate the plant right in the process area by use of industrial tablets, connected through WIFI. Also, the flexible recipe management solution (800xA batch) facilitates changing of product manufacturing process seamlessly to cater to the changing market demands.

