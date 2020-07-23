NLC India decommissions 50 MW Unit 3 of TPS I

JUST IN
NLC India announced that as part of retirement of TPS I (6x50 MW + 3x100 MW), Unit 3 (50MW) has been withdrawn from service on 22 July 2020 from 12.05 hours.

With the above so far 500 MW out of 600 MW has been decommissioned and as on date the balance total capacity of TPS I stands at 100 MW (2x50 MW).

Thu, July 23 2020. 09:07 IST

