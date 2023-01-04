Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22015.05, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.81% jump in NIFTY and a 9.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22015.05, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.89% on the day, quoting at 18069.95. The Sensex is at 60742.36, down 0.9%. Abbott India Ltd has gained around 9.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12641.75, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10634 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18653 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 22075.65, up 1.01% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 16.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.81% jump in NIFTY and a 9.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 52.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)