SecUR Credentials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, BLB Ltd, B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 January 2023.

SecUR Credentials Ltd spiked 19.57% to Rs 36.3 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25921 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd soared 17.15% to Rs 16.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd surged 12.95% to Rs 32.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38198 shares in the past one month.

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd added 10.02% to Rs 260.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3881 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 25.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33196 shares in the past one month.

