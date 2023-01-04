National Fertilizer Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2023.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2023.

National Fertilizer Ltd spiked 6.26% to Rs 77.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 5.98% to Rs 138.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd surged 5.16% to Rs 458.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33308 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd added 5.01% to Rs 932.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5670 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd jumped 4.83% to Rs 138.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42657 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)