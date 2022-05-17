Abbott India spurts after Q4 PAT surges 39% YoY to Rs 211 cr

Abbott India rallied 6.41% to Rs 17588.30 after the company reported a 38.66% jump in net profit to Rs 211.41 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 152.47 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,255.02 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 1,095.54 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 14.56%.

The drug maker's profit before tax surged 44.49% to Rs 292.30 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 201.88 crore in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company reported a 15.64% increase in net profit to Rs 798.70 crore on a 14.14% declined in net sales to Rs 4,919.27 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 145 and a special dividend of Rs 130 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

