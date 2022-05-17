Bajaj Electricals Q4 FY22 PAT down 28% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Bajaj Electricals reported 28.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,293.26 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On the segmental front, Consumer Products revenue was Rs 1,038 crore (up 6.4% YoY) while EPC revenue stood at Rs 296.5 crore (up 4.7% YoY) in the fourth quarter of financial year ended 2022.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 56 crore, down by 25.4% from Rs 75 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Total expenses were up by 7% year on year to Rs 1,299.61 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

On full year basis, the electrical appliances company reported 32.55% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.52 crore on despite of 3.9% rise in net sales to Rs 4,727.69 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The order book as on 1 April 2022 stood at Rs 964 crore, comprising of Rs 782 crore for Transmission Line Towers, Rs 22 crore for Power Distribution and Rs 160 crore for Illumination Projects.

Shekhar Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Electricals said, This is a remarkable quarter for the company, as we have become net debt free after almost a span of more than two decades. Our disciplined execution in EPC division, coupled with strong focus on collection of receivables and calibrated approach towards EPC has helped us achieve this feat. Our CP Division continues to show strong double digit CAGR growth of 18%. Fans have surpassed Rs 1,000 crore annual sales milestone and continues to grow even further. Our EPC Division has delivered positive EBIT for the quarter

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 20222.

Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, makes consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting) and executes EPC contracts (illumination, transmission line towers and power distribution).

Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading 10.37% higher at Rs 1,008.35 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)