Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Black Box Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, JK Paper Ltd and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2022.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd crashed 12.69% to Rs 367 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 52030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15220 shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd tumbled 6.89% to Rs 173. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3059 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd lost 4.69% to Rs 13.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd slipped 3.10% to Rs 327.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd plummeted 3.00% to Rs 153.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16189 shares in the past one month.

