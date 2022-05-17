Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 2nd clinker line at Chhattisgarh-based unit

-
Ultratech Cement rose 1.33% to Rs 6093 after the company announced the commissioning of the second clinker line of 2.70 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Hirmi Cement Works.
Hirmi Cement Works is Ultratech's integrated cement manufacturing unit located in Chhattisgarh.
"Cement mill upgradation for a further capacity of 1.30 MTPA is also on track to commission in Q2 FY23, the company said in a statement.
UltraTech Cement, the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the largest manufacturer of grey cement and ready mix concrete (RMC) and one of the largest manufacturers of white cement in India. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.
On a consolidated basis, the cement major's normalised net profit declined 18.52% to Rs 1,478 on 9.31% increase in net sales to Rs 15,557 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
