ACC, Ambuja Cements board approve renewal of MSA

The board of ACC and Ambuja Cements approved the renewal of master supply agreement (MSA) for a tenure of three years.
The Audit Committee and the board of ACC has approved the renewal of the existing Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Ambuja Cements (ACL) for a period of three years with effect from 2 May 2021, on the same terms of the existing MSA agreement. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 February 2021.
Shares of ACC slipped 0.73% to Rs 1,775.50 on BSE. ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete.
Shares of Ambuja Cements fell 1.54% to Rs 278.50 on BSE. Ambuja Cements is one of the leading cement companies in India. It is part of the LafargeHolcim Group, the world leader in the building materials industry, with a presence in around 70 countries, and a focus on cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and solutions & products.
Ambuja Cements announced Q4 results yesterday, 18 February 2021. The company reported 41% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 497 crore in Q4 December 2020 from Rs 352 crore in Q4 December 2019. EBITDA during the quarter at Rs 768 crore showed a growth of 40% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and operating EBIT at Rs 642 crore showed a robust growth of 61% Y-o-Y.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU