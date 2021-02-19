Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 10.94 points or 0.75% at 1467.66 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.91%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.61%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.89%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.56%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.17%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.97%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.87%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 3.58%), ITI Ltd (down 1.25%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.66%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 101.82 or 0.2% at 51222.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.28% at 15076.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.19 points or 0.27% at 20069.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.8 points or 0.17% at 6768.56.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 995 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

