Volumes jump at Dabur India Ltd counter

Dabur India Ltd saw volume of 114.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 131.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87614 shares
Oberoi Realty Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 February 2021.
Dabur India Ltd saw volume of 114.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 131.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87614 shares. The stock dropped 1.79% to Rs.510.90. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Oberoi Realty Ltd notched up volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 14.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19237 shares. The stock slipped 0.43% to Rs.567.90. Volumes stood at 15232 shares in the last session.
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 25498 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3943 shares. The stock rose 3.88% to Rs.322.45. Volumes stood at 6262 shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd saw volume of 6.15 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95178 shares. The stock increased 19.40% to Rs.196.05. Volumes stood at 6.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 68.79 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.27.11. Volumes stood at 14.46 lakh shares in the last session.
