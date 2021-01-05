ACC commissions new grinding unit at Sindri, Jharkhand

ACC announced the successful commissioning of its new Grinding Unit (GU) at Sindri in the State of Jharkhand effective January 2, 2021.

The new facility will add an additional capacity of 1.4 MTPA cement to the existing 3.0 MTPA unit, taking the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA.

The foundation stone of Sindri GU - phase II was laid in December 2019 with an aim to contribute significantly to servicing the growing market, strengthen our presence in the Eastern region and add value to our Business. This facility will manufacture low CO2, environment friendly, cement products

