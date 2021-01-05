Gravita India secures contract to supply 12,000 MT of refined lead and lead alloys

Gravita India has signed an annual agreement with Luminous Power Technologies, Gurgaon for supplying 12,000 MT of Refined Lead and Lead Alloys, to be executed in calendar year 2021, which at current lead prices would be an approximate contract value of Rs 180 crore.

Established in 1988, Luminous Power Technologies, (a part of Schneider Group) is a powerful and trustworthy brand with a wide range of innovative products in the power backup, home electrical and residential solar space that covers, inverters Batteries, Solar solutions to home electrical offerings such as Fans, Modular Switches and LED lighting having its wide presence in India as well as around the globe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)