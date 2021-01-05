Lloyds Metals & Energy's proposed expansion project receives 'mega project' status

-
Lloyds Metals & Energy announced that the Government of Maharashtra has conferred the Mega Project status to Proposed Expansion Project of the Company with an investment of Rs. 1000 crore at Ghugus, Chandrapur vide the offer letter No.
HPC 2020/CR-150/IND -8 dated 30 December 2020 issued by Principal Secretary, Industry, Energy and Labour Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, duly received by the Company on 04 January 2021.
