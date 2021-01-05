Indian Hotels Co receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Indian Hotels Co announced that based on CARE Ratings, the credit rating of the NCDs and Bank facilities of the Company have been revised by one notch to AA (Stable) from AA+(Negative).

The revision in the rating is due to moderation in the operational and financial performance of the Company consequent to COVID-19 restrictions and slower than anticipated recovery post the easing of restrictions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)