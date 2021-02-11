ACC Q4 PAT rises 72% to Rs 472 cr

The cement major's consolidated net profit jumped 72.8% to Rs 472.44 crore on 2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4144.72 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.During the quarter, the cement major recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 176 crore in respect of impairment of assets at Madukkarai Unit as the carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount and disclosed as an exceptional item.
Consolidated profit before tax declined 30% to Rs 288.99 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019. Current tax expense fell 30.5% to Rs 80.78 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.
Annually, the company's consolidated net profit rose 3.8% to Rs 1,430.26 crore on 11.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 13,785.98 crore in the year ended December 2020 over the year ended December 2019.
Shares of ACC rose 0.65% to Rs 1776.25. ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete.
