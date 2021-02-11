NLC India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, MRF Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 February 2021.

NLC India Ltd lost 8.82% to Rs 52.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 6.96% to Rs 665.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4158 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 259. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8317 shares in the past one month.

MRF Ltd corrected 5.68% to Rs 91499.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2723 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd dropped 4.62% to Rs 176.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7512 shares in the past one month.

