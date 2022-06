ACMA and Hero MotoCorp collaborate for one-of-its-kind EV Technology Expo

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, and Hero MotoCorp today kicked-off a one-of-its-kind EV Technology Expo.

The Expo will be held on 8 and 9 June 2022 in Jaipur.

Whist ACMA regularly organises tech-shows for OEMs, these have been largely in the conventional ICE domain. This is, however, for the first time, that ACMA is organising a techshow dedicated to components of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

