Action Construction Equipment secures LoI for Knuckle Boom Cranes

Action Construction Equipment has developed an indigenous Special Low Silhouette Knuckle Boom Crane for DRDO, Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Company has received a letter of Intent from Tata Advanced Systems for manufacturing and supply of the said cranes which have been integrated on TATA HMV 8X8 chassis.

The said Knuckle Boom Cranes of the specified capacity are the first of its kind being developed by an Indian company using advanced technology.

