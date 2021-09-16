Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project worth Rs 1060 cr in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon bags LoA for two projects from NHAI
Dilip Buildcon rises on receiving LoA from NHAI for Andhra-based project
Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for NHAI road project in Karnataka
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary receives financial closure letter for road project
Dilip Buildcon achieved financial closure for NHAI road project in Telangana
-
Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance on 15 September 2021 from National Highways Authority of India for construction of four lane Bangalore - Chennai Expressway from Bangarupalem to Gudipala section in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala on hybrid annuity mode (Phase II/Package III).
The company bid project cost is Rs 1060 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU