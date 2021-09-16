EaseMyTrip incorporates subsidiaries in Philippines, Thailand and US

EaseMyTrip has expanded its international footprint by incorporating wholly-owned subsidiaries in the Philippines, Thailand, and the United States of America as part of its second phase of the global expansion strategy. The company has forayed into these new countries anticipating a huge pent-up global demand for the travel and tourism sector in the coming months.

EaseMyTrip has previously established its presence across countries such as the UAE, Singapore, and the UK to cater to their Indian customers traveling to these countries.

However, as a part of this new phase of expansion, the company will launch a localizedtravel search engine in each global subsidiary to enable the customers in the region to enjoy the value-based services of EaseMyTrip.

Currently, the search engine developed for the UAE is live, and the subsidiaries in Singapore, the UK, Philippines, Thailand, and the United States of America are set to follow suit. The subsidiaries will also replicate the lean and cost-effective operating model that the brand has successfully adopted in India for over 13 years and will continue to pass on maximum benefits to customers in the respective regions.

In addition to this, the company will also explore opportunities with local companies and services across these countries to not only strengthen offerings within these countries but also to enhance the travel experience of their customers who visit these countries.

