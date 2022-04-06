Adani Enterprises acquires minority stake in Israel based - Forsight

Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Global, Mauritius has completed the acquisition of minority stake by way of newly issued shares of Forsight Robotics, a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel (Forsight) pursuant to the definitive agreements entered with Forsight and other investors in Forsight.

The transaction was done for a cash consideration of USD 20 million. The target company is focused on medical technology.

