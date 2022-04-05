Jio-bp and TVS Motor to collaborate on EV charging infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS NTORQ 125 in Philippines
TVS Motor launches TVS Star disc variant for Egypt customers
TVS Motor rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310 cc series motorcycles
TVS launches Apache RR 310 and NTORQ 125 in Philippines
TVS Motor launches TVS Raider in Bangladesh
-
Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company today announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.
This will align with Jio-bp and TVS' commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers. In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU