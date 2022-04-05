Jio-bp and TVS Motor to collaborate on EV charging infrastructure

Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company today announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space. Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.

This will align with Jio-bp and TVS' commitment to providing vast and reliable charging infrastructure to their customers. In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.

