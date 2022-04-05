Gujarat Gas and NTPC partner for green hydrogen bending in PNG at NTPC Kawas

Gujarat Gas and NTPC have joined hands to promote a new initiative of green hydrogen blending in Piped Natural Gas (PNG) at NTPC Kawas.

The project is a pioneering effort for both the organizations and first of its kind in the country. This is a step towards the decarbonization of the Residential segment and self sufficiency for energy requirements of the nation.

Green hydrogen will be produced by the process of electrolysis of water using 1 MW floating solar project of NTPC Kawas.

This will be blended with PNG in predetermined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas township.

GGL's network at Hazira will be further extended up to NTPC premise township, thereafter, hydrogen blending will take place. Initially the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5% and after successful completion it shall be further increased.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)