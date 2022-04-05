Resurgent Power Ventures completes acquisition of NRSS XXXVI Transmission

Resurgent Power Ventures (Resurgent Power) has completed the acquisition of NRSS XXXVI Transmission (NRSS).

Resurgent Power, co-sponsored by Tata Power and ICICI Bank and has other global reputed investors, was set up to acquire stressed assets in the Indian Power Sector.

Tata Power International Pte. Ltd (TPIPL) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI Bank) owns 26% stake in Resurgent Power and the balance 74% is held by ICICI Bank and other global investors.

NRSS was set up as a special purpose to establish and operate transmission system for System Strengthening Scheme in Northern Region (NRSS-XXXVI) along with LILO of Sikar Neemrana 400kV D/C line at Babaion on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis.

