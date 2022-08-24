Adani Enterprises incorporates two mining subsidiaries

-
On 23 August 2022Adani Enterprises has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries on 23 August 2022:
Hirakund Natural Resources (HNRL), with an Initial Authorized Share Capital of Rs. 10,00,000/- and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 5,00,000/- to, inter alia, carry on business in Mining of Coals and Other Minerals and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard. HNRL will commence its business operations in due course.
Vindhya Mines and Minerals (VMML), with an Initial Authorized Share Capital of Rs. 10,00,000/- and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 5,00,000/- to, inter alia, carry on business in Mining of Coals and Other Minerals and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard. VMML will commence its business operations in due course.
