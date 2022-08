Board of IDFC approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 24 August 2022

The Board of IDFC at its meeting held on 24 August 2022 has approved the following:

Resignation of Mahendra N. Shah as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company at the close of business hours on 24 August 2022.

Appointment of Shivangi Mistry as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 25 August 2022.

