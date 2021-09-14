Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1523.55, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 428% in last one year as compared to a 51.05% rally in NIFTY and a 143.62% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1523.55, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 17403.65. The Sensex is at 58339.45, up 0.28%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 6.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5839.3, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1530.05, down 0.49% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 198.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

