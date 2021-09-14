Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd in demand

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 5570, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% jump in NIFTY and a 80.23% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5570, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17405.05. The Sensex is at 58335.82, up 0.27%. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has gained around 16.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129.6, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

